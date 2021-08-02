WandX Price Down 60.3% This Week (WAND)

WandX (CURRENCY:WAND) traded down 24.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. WandX has a total market capitalization of $86,630.96 and approximately $1,948.00 worth of WandX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WandX has traded 60.3% lower against the dollar. One WandX coin can now be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00057344 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002673 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00014740 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.40 or 0.00812286 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005375 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00091452 BTC.

WandX is a coin. WandX’s total supply is 16,013,284 coins and its circulating supply is 12,244,135 coins. The official website for WandX is www.wandx.co . WandX’s official Twitter account is @WandXDapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WandX is https://reddit.com/r/wandX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WandX is a decentralized platform on the Ethereum blockchain which enables users to create, trade, and settle any financial instrument on crypto-assets. Using the Wand Token, users can invest in ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds), buy cryptocurrency futures, and trade in illiquid assets through a portfolio of assets. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WandX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WandX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WandX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

