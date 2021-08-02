Warner Music Group (WMG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Warner Music Group had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 1,870.00%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Warner Music Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WMG opened at $37.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.95. The company has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.98. Warner Music Group has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $39.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is presently -73.85%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

