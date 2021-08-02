Warrior Met Coal (HCC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Warrior Met Coal to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.16). Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $213.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.53 million. On average, analysts expect Warrior Met Coal to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HCC stock opened at $18.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $959.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.96. Warrior Met Coal has a fifty-two week low of $13.03 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.41%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HCC. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Warrior Met Coal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Warrior Met Coal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.83.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

