Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,840 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WAFD. FMR LLC increased its stake in Washington Federal by 67.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 72,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 29,112 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Washington Federal during the fourth quarter worth $2,628,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Washington Federal by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Washington Federal by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 743,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,147,000 after acquiring an additional 29,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Washington Federal by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 6,743 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WAFD opened at $32.27 on Monday. Washington Federal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.91.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 25.80%. The business had revenue of $141.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is presently 46.00%.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

