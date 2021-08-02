Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of WSBF stock opened at $19.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $497.83 million, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.32. Waterstone Financial has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $21.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.66.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $66.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.60 million. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 28.39% and a return on equity of 22.53%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waterstone Financial will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Waterstone Financial’s payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

In related news, COO William F. Bruss sold 5,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $113,833.52. Also, COO William F. Bruss sold 24,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $487,593.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,158.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,038,256 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $41,622,000 after acquiring an additional 200,383 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 439,436 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,973,000 after purchasing an additional 17,735 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 193,434 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Waterstone Financial by 817.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 168,761 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after buying an additional 150,362 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Waterstone Financial by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 164,156 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

