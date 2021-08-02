Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target Lowered to $285.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $320.00 to $285.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Wayfair from a sell rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wayfair from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Wayfair from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Wayfair from $328.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $327.66.

NYSE W opened at $241.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.47 and a beta of 3.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $304.44. Wayfair has a fifty-two week low of $221.09 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 45.45% and a net margin of 3.20%. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.30) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wayfair will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO James R. Miller sold 500 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 19,987 shares in the company, valued at $5,996,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,981 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.10, for a total value of $602,422.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,413,620.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,711 shares of company stock worth $4,153,010. Company insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of W. Spruce House Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the first quarter valued at $1,510,800,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the first quarter valued at $506,216,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the first quarter valued at $334,304,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 11.0% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,534,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,158,000 after buying an additional 848,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at $146,328,000. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

