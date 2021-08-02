WD Rutherford LLC Has $118,000 Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

WD Rutherford LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 19.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 42.7% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth $38,000. 74.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.23.

Shares of USB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.57. 220,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,942,523. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.73. The firm has a market cap of $82.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $62.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

In related news, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $1,536,750.00. Also, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 35,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total transaction of $2,149,324.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,264.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

