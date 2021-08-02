WD Rutherford LLC Increases Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

WD Rutherford LLC boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,297 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises approximately 2.4% of WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 796 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $610.23.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $517.48. 95,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,290,571. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $458.60 and a 1-year high of $593.29. The company has a market capitalization of $229.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $514.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

