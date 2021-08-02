WD Rutherford LLC Purchases 240 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

WD Rutherford LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.44.

In related news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $2,979,438.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 137,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,300,319.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,787 shares of company stock worth $13,075,474. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.58. The stock had a trading volume of 338,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,164,122. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.57. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.79 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.