Wedbush Weighs in on Match Group, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Match Group in a report released on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $3.17 per share for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 20.44%. The company had revenue of $667.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MTCH. Truist increased their price objective on Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Match Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Match Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.32.

MTCH opened at $159.27 on Monday. Match Group has a 1-year low of $100.25 and a 1-year high of $174.68. The company has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a PE ratio of 87.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Match Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 22,929,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,150,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,158 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Match Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,616,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,145,458,000 after purchasing an additional 58,670 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in Match Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,182,791,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,773,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $930,479,000 after buying an additional 29,202 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 17.8% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,204,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $852,400,000 after buying an additional 937,602 shares during the period. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,587,986.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,986.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Levin sold 25,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $4,234,644.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,830 shares of company stock valued at $7,001,972. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

