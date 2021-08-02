Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Zurich Insurance Group (ZURN)

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX: ZURN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/29/2021 – Zurich Insurance Group was given a new CHF 445 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/21/2021 – Zurich Insurance Group was given a new CHF 430 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

7/19/2021 – Zurich Insurance Group was given a new CHF 451.90 price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

7/19/2021 – Zurich Insurance Group was given a new CHF 465 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/14/2021 – Zurich Insurance Group was given a new CHF 434 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/9/2021 – Zurich Insurance Group was given a new CHF 420 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Zurich Insurance Group AG has a 12-month low of CHF 262.10 and a 12-month high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

