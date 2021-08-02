Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Globalstar (GSAT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN: GSAT):

7/29/2021 – Globalstar was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/27/2021 – Globalstar was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock.

7/22/2021 – Globalstar was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/21/2021 – Globalstar was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.75 price target on the stock.

6/21/2021 – Globalstar is now covered by analysts at B. Riley. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT remained flat at $$1.38 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 4,733,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,820,512. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.60 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Globalstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $2.98.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $26.93 million for the quarter. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 22.15% and a negative net margin of 79.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Globalstar by 2,588.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,921,548 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after buying an additional 3,775,660 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,199,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Globalstar by 3,532.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 988,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 960,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Globalstar by 881.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,034,594 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 929,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

