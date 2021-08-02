WELL Health Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) Short Interest Update

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 956,400 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the June 30th total of 1,214,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.6 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WLYYF. CIBC raised their price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of WELL Health Technologies in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.40.

Shares of WLYYF opened at $5.87 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.30. WELL Health Technologies has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $8.00.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities in Canada and the United States. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 29, 2021, it operated 27 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,200 medical clinics across Canada.

