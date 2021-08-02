Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lowered its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 128,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,891 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.7% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,266,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 55,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 20,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 275,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,483,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the period. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

WFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.41.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $46.47 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $48.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $190.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.15.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.66) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.