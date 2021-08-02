Wells Fargo & Company Raises Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target to $325.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $275.00 to $325.00 in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TEAM. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $290.53.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $325.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $254.91. Atlassian has a 12-month low of $160.01 and a 12-month high of $349.50. The stock has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.11, a P/E/G ratio of 406.40 and a beta of 0.84.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 9.33%. Equities research analysts expect that Atlassian will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,379,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,819,883,000 after purchasing an additional 554,314 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,504,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,160,082,000 after purchasing an additional 397,769 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,943,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $831,170,000 after purchasing an additional 240,585 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,339,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $703,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,159,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,048,000 after purchasing an additional 28,785 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

