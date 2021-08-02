WeOwn Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $166,395.00 (CHX)

WeOwn (CURRENCY:CHX) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. WeOwn has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $166,395.00 worth of WeOwn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WeOwn has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar. One WeOwn coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00057117 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002674 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00014791 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.58 or 0.00808706 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005387 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00091483 BTC.

About WeOwn

WeOwn (CRYPTO:CHX) is a coin. It launched on March 25th, 2018. WeOwn’s total supply is 168,956,522 coins and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 coins. The official message board for WeOwn is medium.com/ownmarket . WeOwn’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket . WeOwn’s official website is weown.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Own is a marketplace for equities. It provides users with the tools to purchase shares on every supported business each individual intends to invest. At Own, it is possible to perform cryptocurrencies transactions as well as to store, monitor and manage them on the digital wallet service available on the Own main website. The Own (CHX) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It will be required a locked up reserve of CHX by the business owners for the life of the equity they issue as well as to exchange value when using the platform. Chainium has rebranded to Own. Announcement here. “

WeOwn Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeOwn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeOwn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WeOwn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

