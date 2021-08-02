West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their strong-buy rating on shares of West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$170.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for West Fraser Timber’s Q2 2021 earnings at $14.69 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $7.84 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.94 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $35.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.59 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$142.00 to C$141.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities reiterated an action list buy rating and issued a C$140.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$118.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber to C$156.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

WFG opened at C$89.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$88.96. West Fraser Timber has a 1-year low of C$77.32 and a 1-year high of C$110.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.22.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$8.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$5.88 by C$2.93. The firm had revenue of C$2.97 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber will post 11.0000002 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.14%.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

