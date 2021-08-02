Western Digital (WDC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Western Digital to post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.13%. On average, analysts expect Western Digital to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $64.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 57.97 and a beta of 1.60. Western Digital has a 1-year low of $33.53 and a 1-year high of $78.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.40.

WDC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Western Digital from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Western Digital from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.09.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

