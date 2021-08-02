Western Digital (WDC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Western Digital to post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.13%. On average, analysts expect Western Digital to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $64.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 57.97 and a beta of 1.60. Western Digital has a 1-year low of $33.53 and a 1-year high of $78.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.40.
Western Digital Company Profile
Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.
