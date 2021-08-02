Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Short Interest Update

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, an increase of 34.2% from the June 30th total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 514,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE WLK traded down $0.72 on Monday, hitting $82.20. 8,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,172. Westlake Chemical has a 52-week low of $53.25 and a 52-week high of $106.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.59.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is 47.16%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised Westlake Chemical from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank raised Westlake Chemical from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America raised Westlake Chemical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Westlake Chemical from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.93.

In related news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,785. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 73.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,669,971 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $325,857,000 after acquiring an additional 41,736 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,104,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $275,682,000 after acquiring an additional 38,433 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $153,475,000 after acquiring an additional 168,049 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at $153,283,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 13,540.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,410,182 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.84% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

