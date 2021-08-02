Weyco Group (WEYS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.90 million during the quarter. Weyco Group had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.49%.

WEYS stock opened at $22.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.21 million, a PE ratio of -26.25 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.92. Weyco Group has a 52 week low of $15.13 and a 52 week high of $24.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th.

Weyco Group Company Profile

Weyco Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates through two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials or leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Rafters brand names.

