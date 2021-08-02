Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Purchased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 84,821 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $3,428,464.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy S. Loewe purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.56 per share, with a total value of $385,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 31,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,537.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,479 shares of company stock valued at $9,238,449 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.11.

NYSE:WY opened at $33.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.11. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $41.68. The stock has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.85.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.71%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

