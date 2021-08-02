William Blair Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Amazon.com in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now anticipates that the e-commerce giant will earn $9.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $8.95. William Blair also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q4 2022 earnings at $11.35 EPS.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 6.64%.

AMZN has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Benchmark cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,143.89.

AMZN opened at $3,327.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3,459.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.00, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $2,871.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $3,544,555.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,762,489.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total value of $56,259,790.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,376,830 shares in the company, valued at $167,533,163,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,060 shares of company stock worth $68,733,589. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $14,877,308,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $1,151,000. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $1,997,340,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 34,666.4% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 637,169 shares during the period. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $934,954,000. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

