William F. Feehery Sells 75,000 Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Stock

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) CEO William F. Feehery sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $1,962,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,163,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,745,414.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

CERT opened at $27.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion and a PE ratio of -85.03. Certara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.75 and a 1-year high of $41.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.52.

Get Certara alerts:

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $66.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.94 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CERT. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Certara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Certara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Certara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Certara by 1,297.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Certara during the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. Institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

CERT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Certara has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.