Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $163.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WSM shares. Bank of America upgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

WSM opened at $151.70 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.72. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.66. Williams-Sonoma has a 52 week low of $81.76 and a 52 week high of $194.69.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 60.81% and a net margin of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total transaction of $191,156.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,749.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $396,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,607 shares of company stock valued at $14,891,234. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 116.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 27.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1,550.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

