Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Grows Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 401,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 326.8% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 263,769 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,267,000 after acquiring an additional 201,972 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 588,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,903,000 after acquiring an additional 116,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,626,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $143,454,000 after acquiring an additional 31,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

MU traded up $0.99 on Monday, hitting $78.57. 459,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,621,244. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.74.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $639,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,311,635. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $397,025.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,488,313.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,172 shares of company stock worth $14,669,609. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MU shares. Summit Insights lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.61.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

