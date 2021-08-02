Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Has $24.90 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 375,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,971 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $24,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IPAC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 244.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the first quarter worth about $111,000.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.89. 234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,313. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.96. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $52.30 and a 52 week high of $69.01.

