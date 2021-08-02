Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Makes New $206,000 Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,621 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 274.7% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 240.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comcast stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.63. The company had a trading volume of 382,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,025,648. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $40.97 and a 52 week high of $59.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

