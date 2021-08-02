Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Sells 2,698 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 9.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,698 shares during the quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.44 on Monday, reaching $75.55. 6,771,030 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.81. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

