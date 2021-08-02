Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Sells 911 Shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares CMBS ETF worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,151,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares CMBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 24,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter.

CMBS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,397. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.50. iShares CMBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.47 and a fifty-two week high of $55.89.

