Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) & Rexhall Industries (OTCMKTS:REXLQ) Critical Review

Rexhall Industries (OTCMKTS:REXLQ) and Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rexhall Industries and Winnebago Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rexhall Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Winnebago Industries $2.36 billion 1.04 $61.44 million $2.58 28.22

Winnebago Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Rexhall Industries.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Rexhall Industries and Winnebago Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rexhall Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Winnebago Industries 0 3 8 0 2.73

Winnebago Industries has a consensus target price of $80.73, indicating a potential upside of 10.89%. Given Winnebago Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Winnebago Industries is more favorable than Rexhall Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Rexhall Industries and Winnebago Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rexhall Industries N/A N/A N/A Winnebago Industries 7.21% 27.74% 13.82%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.7% of Winnebago Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.7% of Rexhall Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Winnebago Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Winnebago Industries beats Rexhall Industries on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rexhall Industries Company Profile

REXHALL INDUSTRIES, INC. designs, manufactures and sells class A motorhomes. Class A motorhomes are self-contained and self-powered recreational vehicles used primarily in conjunction with leisure travel and outdoor activities.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles. The company was founded on February 12, 1958 and is headquartered in Forest City, IA.

