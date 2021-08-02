WNY Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,049 Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 27,866,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,620,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490,446 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,437,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,294,000 after purchasing an additional 642,745 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,934,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,253,000 after buying an additional 852,641 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,479,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,126,000 after purchasing an additional 699,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,609,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 343,915 shares during the last quarter.

VTEB opened at $55.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.34. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $54.05 and a 52 week high of $55.67.

