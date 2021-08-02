WNY Asset Management LLC Has $305,000 Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

WNY Asset Management LLC raised its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,182,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,220,000 after purchasing an additional 90,275 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,444,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $627,039,000 after purchasing an additional 665,237 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

CAT opened at $206.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $220.76. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.21 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $113.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.68%.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 890 shares in the company, valued at $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.75.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

