Woodcoin Price Tops $0.0536 (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One Woodcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0536 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Woodcoin has a market cap of $430,373.46 and $73,472.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Woodcoin has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,716.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,642.95 or 0.06654604 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $549.02 or 0.01382360 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $143.17 or 0.00360475 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.70 or 0.00130162 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.97 or 0.00591636 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00007754 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $146.41 or 0.00368652 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $117.16 or 0.00295006 BTC.

Woodcoin Coin Profile

Woodcoin (LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

