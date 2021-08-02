Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Workiva’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.02. Workiva reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 116.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Workiva will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.15). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Workiva.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.43 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.48%. Workiva’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

In other news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total value of $821,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,813 shares in the company, valued at $3,999,250.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.25, for a total transaction of $3,231,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,500 shares of company stock worth $15,130,170 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WK. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Workiva in the first quarter worth about $103,587,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Workiva by 213.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,177,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,882,000 after buying an additional 802,399 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Workiva by 1,458.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 732,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,634,000 after buying an additional 685,326 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Workiva in the fourth quarter worth about $54,844,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Workiva in the first quarter worth about $46,396,000. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WK stock opened at $129.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of -138.05 and a beta of 1.43. Workiva has a 1-year low of $51.44 and a 1-year high of $132.39.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

