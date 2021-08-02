Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,811 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Worthington Industries worth $3,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WOR. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 777.6% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 273.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 226.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 1,419.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the first quarter worth about $201,000. 47.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WOR opened at $63.97 on Monday. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.69 and a 12-month high of $75.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $978.32 million during the quarter. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company’s revenue was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.09%.

In other news, Director John B. Blystone sold 31,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $2,217,929.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 182,596 shares in the company, valued at $12,909,537.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $125,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,677.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,459 shares of company stock valued at $6,333,182 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 29th.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit which operates eight manufacturing facilities and three consolidated joint ventures.

