Wrapped NXM (WNXM) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $13.94 Million

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. Wrapped NXM has a market capitalization of $93.51 million and approximately $13.94 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One Wrapped NXM coin can now be purchased for approximately $55.76 or 0.00140381 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00055589 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002644 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00014617 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $316.81 or 0.00797566 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005382 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00090885 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Coin Profile

WNXM is a coin. It was first traded on July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. Wrapped NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io . Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

Wrapped NXM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using US dollars.

