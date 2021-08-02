Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:WH)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report released on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.88. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ FY2022 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.12 EPS.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.27. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 16.39%.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.71.

NYSE:WH opened at $72.06 on Monday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $78.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.05 and a beta of 1.78.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WH. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 116.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 152.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.14%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

