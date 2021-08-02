xBTC (xBTC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1,811.00

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. In the last week, xBTC has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. One xBTC coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000713 BTC on exchanges. xBTC has a market capitalization of $375,969.42 and approximately $1,811.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00046318 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00103134 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.69 or 0.00138599 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,334.30 or 0.99692719 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $333.24 or 0.00844588 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

xBTC Coin Profile

xBTC’s total supply is 1,341,585 coins and its circulating supply is 1,336,048 coins. The official message board for xBTC is medium.com/@Social.Capital . xBTC’s official Twitter account is @XBTC_Official . xBTC’s official website is xbtc.fi

xBTC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xBTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy xBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

