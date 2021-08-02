Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) Short Interest Update

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the June 30th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 236,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Brands by 211.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 202,186 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 137,262 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XELB stock opened at $2.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Xcel Brands has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $4.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.44.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The textile maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 52.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 million for the quarter.

About Xcel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the, the C Wonder, the Lori Goldstein, and other brands.

