Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Trading Up 5.5%

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) shares shot up 5.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.46 and last traded at $32.46. 33 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 227,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.78.

XNCR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Xencor from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.04 and a beta of 0.67.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $33.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 11.11% and a negative net margin of 51.29%. Equities analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XNCR. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 118,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xencor by 3.1% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 716.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xencor Company Profile (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies.

