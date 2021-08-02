Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.35 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 75.76%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of XHR opened at $17.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 6.55. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $21.40.
In related news, insider Taylor C. Kessel sold 11,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $217,362.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,164.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 33,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $642,392.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 448,491 shares in the company, valued at $8,552,723.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,259 shares of company stock valued at $1,274,205. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.
