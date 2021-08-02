XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly Sells 24,000 Shares

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.90, for a total transaction of $2,181,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ XPEL traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $92.95. 226,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,752. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 109.35 and a beta of 2.42. XPEL, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.83 and a 1 year high of $103.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.83.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $51.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 million. XPEL had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 47.22%. As a group, equities analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in XPEL by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,217,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,211,000 after purchasing an additional 56,199 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in XPEL by 12.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,040,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,039,000 after purchasing an additional 116,062 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in XPEL by 23.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 603,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,345,000 after purchasing an additional 115,434 shares during the period. Cowbird Capital LP boosted its position in XPEL by 425.2% during the first quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 441,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,908,000 after purchasing an additional 357,132 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in XPEL by 10.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,710,000 after purchasing an additional 27,529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XPEL. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPEL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

