XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly Sells 24,000 Shares

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.90, for a total transaction of $2,181,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ XPEL traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $92.95. 226,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,752. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 109.35 and a beta of 2.42. XPEL, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.83 and a 1 year high of $103.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.83.
XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $51.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 million. XPEL had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 47.22%. As a group, equities analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently commented on XPEL. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPEL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.
About XPEL
XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.
