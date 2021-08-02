Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) will announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.09). Yatra Online reported earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.09). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.04 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Yatra Online.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 million. Yatra Online had a negative net margin of 92.84% and a negative return on equity of 73.56%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yatra Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Yatra Online by 30.5% during the first quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,138,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 500,020 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Yatra Online during the first quarter valued at $130,000. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Yatra Online in the first quarter worth $1,527,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yatra Online in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 14.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,435,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 181,606 shares during the period. 42.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of YTRA stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,741. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.15. Yatra Online has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $2.94.

Yatra Online Company Profile

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates through Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

