YETI (NYSE:YETI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

YETI (NYSE:YETI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $108.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.11% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Yeti Holdings, Inc. designs, markets and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under YETI brand primarily in the United States. The company’s products are designed for use in outdoor activities, including recreational and professional pursuits targeting various categories, including hunting, fishing, camping, barbecue, farm and ranch activities and others. Yeti Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. upped their price target on shares of YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of YETI from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of YETI from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.32.

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $96.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.69, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 2.63. YETI has a 52 week low of $43.09 and a 52 week high of $98.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.27.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.11 million. YETI had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 71.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that YETI will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total value of $2,308,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,945,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,577 shares of company stock worth $18,314,362 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its position in YETI by 215.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 186,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,477,000 after purchasing an additional 127,520 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in YETI by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 13,849 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in YETI by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in YETI by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in YETI by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

