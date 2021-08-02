Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.45.

YUMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Yum China in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company.

YUMC traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $62.03. 72,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,017,218. Yum China has a twelve month low of $49.81 and a twelve month high of $69.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.21.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Yum China had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 10.41%. Research analysts forecast that Yum China will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

In other Yum China news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $418,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,348. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Yum China by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,193,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736,443 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Yum China during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,868,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,097,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975,028 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,428,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298,777 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 95,359.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 975,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,697,000 after acquiring an additional 974,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

