Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) to Announce $1.79 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) will post earnings per share of $1.79 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.45 to $2.41. Allegiant Travel posted earnings of ($4.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 141.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full year earnings of $5.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $6.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $16.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.62 to $20.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Allegiant Travel.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.62. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 3.66%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALGT. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna began coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Allegiant Travel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.92.

NASDAQ:ALGT traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $188.63. 133,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,588. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $108.66 and a 1 year high of $271.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $200.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Allegiant Travel during the first quarter valued at $155,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 192.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 9,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

