Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) to Post $1.52 EPS

Brokerages expect Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) to report earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.58. Berry Global Group also posted earnings per share of $1.52 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full-year earnings of $5.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.69 to $5.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Berry Global Group.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

BERY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Berry Global Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.46.

In other Berry Global Group news, President William J. Norman sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $1,240,560.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $737,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $737,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $6,628,780 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,343,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,003,519,000 after acquiring an additional 664,550 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,005,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,753,000 after buying an additional 348,338 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,998,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,934,000 after buying an additional 285,567 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,074,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,762,000 after buying an additional 537,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,015,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,162,000 after buying an additional 190,526 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BERY opened at $64.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.73. Berry Global Group has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $70.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.84.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

