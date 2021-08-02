Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to Announce $1.62 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) will report earnings of $1.62 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for CME Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.51 and the highest is $1.69. CME Group reported earnings of $1.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CME Group will report full-year earnings of $6.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.43 to $6.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.75 to $7.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CME Group.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CME shares. Atlantic Securities cut shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. lowered their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.57.

In other CME Group news, insider Julie Winkler sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $759,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,511,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen M. Cronin sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total transaction of $881,048.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,481 shares in the company, valued at $9,146,584.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,092 shares of company stock worth $9,789,159. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $362,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,332,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 97,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,688,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME opened at $212.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $76.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $213.83. CME Group has a 1 year low of $146.89 and a 1 year high of $221.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

