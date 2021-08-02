Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.48 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) will announce $10.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Farmland Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.23 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.49 million. Farmland Partners reported sales of $10.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmland Partners will report full year sales of $49.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $45.10 million to $54.08 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $52.63 million, with estimates ranging from $48.11 million to $56.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Farmland Partners.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 17.92%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Farmland Partners in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

FPI stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,651. The company has a market cap of $386.43 million, a P/E ratio of 420.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.60. Farmland Partners has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 333.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Farmland Partners by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Farmland Partners by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in Farmland Partners by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Farmland Partners by 197.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. 42.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

