Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) to Post $0.67 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.69. Mercury Systems posted earnings per share of $0.72 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mercury Systems.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $256.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.28 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MRCY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $52,313.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,008.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mercury Systems stock traded down $0.79 on Monday, reaching $65.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.00. Mercury Systems has a 52-week low of $52.40 and a 52-week high of $88.96.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company that serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

